Puretech Digital bags the performance marketing mandate of DSP Mutual Fund

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Puretech Digital, the award-winning, full-service digital agency based out of Mumbai, has bagged the performance marketing mandate of DSP Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual funds investment companies backed by the 150+ year old DSP Group. The agency will be handling digital media planning along with performance marketing for the brand.
Bagging the mandate in a multi-agency pitch, Puretech Digital will be driving growth with the help of its specialized services under Performance Marketing, both paid and organic. Additionally, the agency will focus on crafting effective and innovative solutions to amplify the growth and reach for the brand.
Speaking on the new client win Kamaljit Saini, senior vice president, Puretech Digital said “We are incredibly delighted to be associated with the DSP Mutual Fund Team. With our performance marketing abilities and strong data-driven approach, we look forward to creating new benchmarks in growth together.”
Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital said, “Adding DSP Mutual Fund to our clientele is a testimony to the good work we do in the BFSI sector. We are glad to partner with a heritage brand like DSP Group, and we look forward to our association with them.”
Commenting on the association Manish Rathi, vice president – digital business, DSP Mutual Fund said, “We believe Puretech Digital has strong expertise in the Digital Marketing space, and we are already seeing some promising early results. This association will help us innovate and creatively meet our business growth plans.”