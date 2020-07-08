Puretech Digital wins Spartan Poker’s digital mandate

“It’s an exciting time for online gaming and Spartan Poker, and we are looking to digital to drive our organic customer acquisition strategy. Puretech Digital has really impressed us with their strategic thinking and approach to search marketing,” says Amin Rozani, Co-founder of Spartan Poker. “The online gaming industry is poised for a big spurt of growth and we at Spartan Poker have great plans to become India’s most vibrant and engaging poker community. We believe that Puretech is the right choice and has the vision and execution capability to take us closer to our goal.”“Spartan Poker is a great platform and has the potential to become India’s leading gaming destination. We are excited to be a part of their journey and collaborators in making that happen,” says Prashant Deorah, CEO and MD of Puretech Digital. “When you want to build an engaged community, especially organically, content and SEO will play a critical role. Our expertise across industries in driving organic customer acquisition will surely stand us in good stead on this account. We are confident that Spartan and Puretech will be able to achieve great results together.”