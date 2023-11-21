PV Sindhu takes flight with FlyBoo Holidays in latest campaign

Created by PAD, the campaign portrays the essence of Sindhu's experiences and the assistance given by Boo.
FlyBoo Holidays has launched its latest Television Commercial (TVC) featuring the brand's ambassador, PV Sindhu. The TVC, the first in a two-part series, revolves around the journey of Sindhu and her trusty mascot, Boo the flamingo, as they navigate destinations from Indonesia to Denmark, India, China, and the Maldives.
The concept of Boo as a steadfast mascot supporting Sindhu throughout her global travels symbolises the reliability and assistance offered by FlyBoo Holidays. The commercial communicates the brand's commitment to providing seamless support for travelers, encapsulated in the tagline: "Just Pack Your Bags, FlyBoo got your back," promising stress-free and enjoyable experiences.
Crafted by the creative team at PAD, the TVC captures the essence of Sindhu's travels and the unique support provided by Boo. The mascot adds a personalised touch to the travel experience by offering customized advice and solutions tailored to each traveler's needs.
Marri Shashank Reddy, director and co-founder of FlyBoo Holidays, expressed excitement about the transformative journey with PAD, aiming to redefine travel experiences through a blend of creativity and technology. The goal is to leave a lasting impact on the travel industry by fostering meaningful connections with customers and positioning FlyBoo Holidays as pioneers in travel solutions.
Vivek Reddy, co-founder and creative director at PAD, highlighted the joy of being FlyBoo's strategic partner and emphasized their commitment to crafting campaigns that captivate and resonate deeply with the audience. The partnership aims to introduce innovative ideas and deliver compelling campaigns to enhance the flying solutions landscape.