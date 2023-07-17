PVR INOX creates a gripping tale to promote the final instalment of Insidious

After settling down in the theatre, smiling to himself, he starts enjoying the film. But soon the scary scenes in the film start to take their toll on him and he begins to be increasingly frightened. When the service staff brings him the Hot Dog that he had ordered, he sees a red apparition behind him. He feels spooky hands running towards his neck but as he looks back he sees no one. When he can no longer take the intense scenes from the film combined with the scary sounds, he runs down the stairs, tripping over and falling down. He quickly picks himself up and heads out. The horrors do not seem to be over him, as he senses something vile in his car, down the parking lot.