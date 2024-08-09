PVR INOX launches cult classics IP with the premiere of 'Laila Majnu' starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event will feature actress Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, and Sajid Ali at PVR INOX LIDO, Mumbai, on August 9th, 2024.
PVR INOX, a multiplex chain, announces the re-release of the iconic film "Laila Majnu," marking the official launch of its Cult Classics Intellectual Property (IP).
PVR INOX has a dedicated audience that enjoys diverse cultural entertainment. This IP aims to provide exclusive content across various categories, enhancing the cinematic experience. Categories include re-releases of classic films, film festivals, sporting events, concerts, documentary screenings, and live events.
Following the success of the Rockstar re-release, PVR INOX is thrilled to present Laila Majnu as part of its Cult Classics series. The event will be graced by renowned actress Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Imtiaz Ali, and Sajid Ali at PVR INOX LIDO, Mumbai.
The classic romantic movie returns to theatres, celebrating its enduring impact on generations of moviegoers. The initiative attempts to revive iconic films that have left a lasting impact on audiences, ensuring these masterpieces continue to be appreciated by new generations.
Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX commented on the launch, “We are delighted to bring Laila Majnu back to the big screen as part of our Cult Classics IP. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to craft unexpected and innovative experiences for our audiences to enhance their moviegoing experience. This is what sets a magical big screen cinema experience apart from other mediums. We believe that these timeless films deserve to be experienced on the big screen and we are excited to share this journey with our patrons. We aim to create a bridge between the past and the present, offering a unique cinematic experience that honors the artistry of these iconic films.”
Laila Majnu will be released at 51 PVR INOX Limited properties across the country. The re-release will be followed by a series of other classic films.