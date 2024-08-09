PVR INOX launches cult classics IP with the premiere of 'Laila Majnu' starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary

Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX commented on the launch, “We are delighted to bring Laila Majnu back to the big screen as part of our Cult Classics IP. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to craft unexpected and innovative experiences for our audiences to enhance their moviegoing experience. This is what sets a magical big screen cinema experience apart from other mediums. We believe that these timeless films deserve to be experienced on the big screen and we are excited to share this journey with our patrons. We aim to create a bridge between the past and the present, offering a unique cinematic experience that honors the artistry of these iconic films.”