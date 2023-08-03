PVR Inox's new campaign takes a jab at OTT and urges people to watch movies in theatres

Speaking about the campaign, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO, of PVR INOX Limited said, “We are extremely glad that consumers have resumed their cinema-going habits though there is a certain section of audience who need to be nudged to step out of homes and experience movies the way it’s meant to be seen. The shared experience of watching a film in a theatre results in lasting memories that enrich our bonds and strengthen our connections. 'Fresh Dekho. Bada Dekho' celebrates the countless experiences and emotions one can only encounter while immersed in the magic of the big screen, the most sought-after form of out-of-home entertainment consumption in India. Through this campaign, we aim to rekindle the nostalgia and excitement that comes with experiencing a new film release in cinemas”.