PVR pushes for contactless snack ordering in mailer campaign

The mailer lists the different ways in which a person can place contactless food and beverage orders while watching movies.
As India unlocks its economy, movie theatres have started to open up in some parts of the country. Adopting to the new normal, PVR has introduced three different ways of contactless food ordering and have sent out a mailer to consumers to create awareness about the same.
The mailer lists the ways of placing contactless orders for food, including pre-booking before you enter the cinema, via the PVR app. There are also options to contactlessly order food while being present on the movie theatre's premises.
Clicking 'know more' at the bottom of the mailer takes you to the PVR website where they have a YouTube video explaining the different safety measures they're taking as well as talking about their sanitisation initiatives to make theatres a safer place.