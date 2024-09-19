Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of UEFA champions league

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Qatar Airways Privilege Club will be offering UEFA Champions League fans discounts of up to 12 per cent on flight fares.
Qatar Airways announced its partnership with the UEFA Champions League in a deal that runs until 2030.
The Qatar Airways Privilege Club will be offering UEFA Champions League fans discounts of up to 12 per cent on flight fares along with exclusive ticket promotions. Fans will also have access to exclusive promotions and bespoke travel solutions, such as UEFA Champions League travel packages.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with UEFA. As the Official Airline Partner of the UEFA Champions League, Qatar Airways is dedicated to transporting thousands of fans to this esteemed competition. Our partnership with the UEFA Champions League not only strengthens our connection with Europe but also aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering unity and celebrating excellence. This partnership highlights our commitment to connecting people worldwide through our network of over 170 destinations, while supporting this remarkable competition."
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said, "Qatar Airways and UEFA are united in their passion for sports and global business excellence. This shared commitment is the foundation of our long-lasting partnership as we strive to provide football fans worldwide with exceptional experiences. We are delighted to expand our partnership to another level as we embark on a new era of the UEFA Champions League."
Qatar Airways launched a special campaign video featuring Brazilian football legend, Ricardo Kaka, playing the role of a pilot making a special passenger announcement onboard, with English football legend, Rio Ferdinand, seated onboard the airline’s celebrated Business Class Qsuite, and Fabrizio Romano, a football journalists who delivers his famous catchphrase, “Here we go!”. The airline’s cabin crew adds a touch of class to the star-studded campaign, which also features appearances from Paris Saint-Germain Féminines football star, Sakina Karchaoui, and renowned football content creator, OussiFooty.