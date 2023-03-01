Qatar Airways ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

The Bollywood superstar shared a reel on her Instagram account to announce her appointment.
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone announced on her Instagram account that she is now the global brand ambassador for Qatar Airways.
In a video published on Instagram Reels, she mentioned, “thrilled to be announced global brand ambassador for Qatar Airways! Because nothing else quite like it…”
The video sees the actor-turned-entrepreneur savoring a lobster tail in a Qatar Airways flight, surfing through the on-board entertainment options, and soaking in the ambience of Doha International Airport.
Soon after sharing the news, the actor’s Instagram post was flooded by comments from her fans, congratulating her on the appointment.
One such user wrote, “Wow! Now Deepika is the brand ambassador for Qatar Airways!! Super.”
While another user drew similarities between DP and Shahrukh Khan, writing, “Dubai SRK ko le liya aur Qatar DP ko”, which roughly translated means, “Dubai has taken SRK, and now Qatar has bagged DP.”