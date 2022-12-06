Quaker launches new campaign ‘Ab Breakfast ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’

The brand launches three films under the campaign showcasing Quaker Oats Muesli to brighten up mornings.
Quaker, a breakfast cereal brand, has unveiled a special campaign ‘Ab Breakfast Ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’ for its recently introduced ready-to-eat cereals, Quaker Oats Muesli.
As part of the campaign, three films have been launched underlining how breakfast can be made an unvarying part of people’s daily lives by adding the nutritious, scrumptious and easy-to-make Quaker Oats Muesli.
Based on the insight that breakfast is being missed by as many as 44% of millennials (as per a Euromonitor International and Quaker report*), the campaign brings its message to life through three relatable and fun films about the apparent excuses that people make for missing the most important meal of the day. The films quirkily reveal the actual villains – morning hustle to prepare meals, boring breakfast, and lack of nutrition in the first meal of the day – that prevents people from enjoying a regular breakfast. The campaign aims to inspire consumers to start their day on the right note and make breakfast unskippable with Quaker Oats Muesli.
The first film opens with a family in a race against time and trying to hustle through breakfast and the morning rush as they try to do it all at one go. While the second film features a young man who begins the day uninterested in his breakfast, which eventually triggers him to be irate later when he takes on city traffic. The third film demonstrates the professional struggles of a woman who is feeling low-on-energy due to her not so nutritious breakfast and trying to stay awake during a work meeting.
The films conclude with a cinematic reveal of the goodness of five grains - oats, wheat, corn, barley, and rice, as well as fruit, nuts and seeds, which makes Quaker Oats Muesli an ideal option as part of breakfast for those chasing hectic morning schedules. This oat-a-licious offering is a good source of protein and fibre that blends a delicious taste with convenience. Developed to provide ‘Fuel For The Real Fit’, it gives a nutritious start to the day, with a crunchy, multi-textural, and wholesome experience in two flavourful variants – Fruit & Nut and Berries & Seeds.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Sonam Bikram Vij, associate director and category head - Quaker, PepsiCo India, said, “With consumers now working both from home and office, it’s tough managing an active and nutritious morning routine while gearing up for the day ahead. The Quaker Oats Muesli campaign ‘Ab Breakfast ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’ builds on this powerful insight in a relatable and fun way to inspire consumers to make their breakfast an unskippable part of their mornings with Quaker Oats Muesli. It’s a modern offering that gives consumers a tasty, nutritious, no-cook and ready-to-eat option for busy morning schedules.”
“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and to reiterate this, our 3-film campaign essays relatable situations on the repercussions of skipping breakfast. Each film, with quirk, depicts everyday struggles we often face and how they can be better dealt with if you have had a good breakfast. Thus, presenting the exciting option of Quaker Oats Muesli to help consumers with the perfect start to their day.” said Vikram Pandey (Spiky), national creative director, Leo Burnett.