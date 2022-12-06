Quaker launches new campaign ‘Ab Breakfast ko Banao Unskippable Breakfast’

Based on the insight that breakfast is being missed by as many as 44% of millennials (as per a Euromonitor International and Quaker report*), the campaign brings its message to life through three relatable and fun films about the apparent excuses that people make for missing the most important meal of the day. The films quirkily reveal the actual villains – morning hustle to prepare meals, boring breakfast, and lack of nutrition in the first meal of the day – that prevents people from enjoying a regular breakfast. The campaign aims to inspire consumers to start their day on the right note and make breakfast unskippable with Quaker Oats Muesli.