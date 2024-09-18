Quess Corp onboards Jasprit Bumrah

"On signing Jasprit Bumrah as the face of our Workforce Management business," Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and group CEO, Quess Corp. said "We are excited to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Quess family. His remarkable journey in the world of cricket, characterised by hard work, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, mirrors the ethos of our Workforce Management division. We believe that his influence will inspire both our clients and our workforce, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class services.”