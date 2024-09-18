Quess Corp onboards Jasprit Bumrah

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Bumrah becomes brand ambassador for Quess Corp’s workforce management in a two-year partnership.
Quess Corp, a business services provider, has appointed cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its workforce management division in a two-year partnership.
"Jasprit Bumrah, known for his achievements in cricket, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Quess Corp’s workforce management division. His association aligns with Quess Corp's focus on excellence and leadership, reinforcing the company's reputation as a leading employer committed to talent development and career growth." as stated on a press release.
"On signing Jasprit Bumrah as the face of our Workforce Management business," Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and group CEO, Quess Corp. said "We are excited to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Quess family. His remarkable journey in the world of cricket, characterised by hard work, dedication, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, mirrors the ethos of our Workforce Management division. We believe that his influence will inspire both our clients and our workforce, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class services.”
Reflecting on the partnership, Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm “I am excited to join Quess as their brand ambassador. Quess Corp’s dedication to nurturing talent and building strong teams is something I admire and I look forward being part of Quess Corp’s journey for a successful innings together.”