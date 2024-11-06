Quess Corp taps Jasprit Bumrah for first ad campaign

Quess Workforce Management is set to launch its first advertising campaign. The film features Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. It follows Bumrah’s journey from his tiny backyard to the world’s best cricket stadiums. The film is conceived by Famous Innovations and made by Little Giants Films. It can be seen in movie theatres, YouTube, LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

Speaking about the film, Guruprasad Srinivasan, ED and group CEO, Quess Corp, says: “Our ad campaign celebrates perseverance, determination, and dedication that is synonymous to Jasprit Bumrah's accomplishments and Quess Corp's 17-year history as a workforce management pioneer. Like Bumrah’s rise from his humble beginnings to a global cricketing icon reflects his grit and commitment to excellence. This campaign #findyourwings showcases the opportunities and career journey for our associates to build their aspirations through Quess. We’re excited to begin this new chapter, reinforcing our promise to deliver state of the art workforce solutions.”

George Kovoor, chief creative officer, Famous Innovations, South, says: "Quess’s journey has been both meteoric and inspiring. Pretty much the same can be said of one of my favourite cricketers, Jasprit Bumrah. This film is charged with the energy and passion of two world beaters and I am very excited with what we were able to create. I have very little doubt that this is one of Bumrah’s best films. I thank the clients for backing us in this exciting and extremely satisfying project."