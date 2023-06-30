QYOU Media India launches channel with Global Spiritual Leader Sadhguru

‘Sadhguru’ TV is featured across over 100 Connected TV Platforms bringing inspirational programming from Sadhguru and The Isha Foundation.
Known to produce and distribute content created by social media stars and digital content creators, QYOU Media India announces that it has entered into a partnership with globally recognized spiritual leader, Sadhguru, to launch a new eponymous channel dedicated to delivering his holistic and inspirational spiritual and wellness programming. In association with the Isha Foundation, the channel aims to impart his renowned practical wisdom and powerful yogic practices to help viewers manage their body, mind, emotions and fundamental life energy.
The channel will feature the yogi, mystic and spiritual master, Sadhguru’s candid interviews with Indian and international personalities, enlightening lectures and life lessons, calming and enriching music from the library of the Sounds of Isha along with guided meditation and yoga for inner well-being. Viewers will be provided with an opportunity to embark on a journey of personal growth and provided with a unique space for unbridled expressions on life, mysticism and spirituality. Sadhguru has built an extraordinary following on social platforms with over 25 million worldwide followers and subscribers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and more.
Sadhguru TV Powered by QYOU Media will be exclusively available on the Q Play app along with leading Connected TV platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xiaomi, TCL, One Plus and dozens of other Connected TV (CTV) brands. The new channel adds a major new category to strengthen QYOU Media India’s growing list of channels in the emerging FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) channel ecosystems that are rapidly becoming a phenomenon both in India and globally for attracting massive television viewership and accompanying advertising revenue.
Speaking on launch of Sadhguru TV Powered by QYOU Media, Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India said, “Since the launch of QYOU Media India we have been introducing universally appealing channels that are genre-defining. Our partnership with the Isha Foundation for the launch of ‘Sadhguru TV’ on Connected TV is a testament to our commitment for our viewers. The channels thought-provoking programming is sure to take viewers on a transformative journey filled with growth and self-discovery. We are certain that the channel will keep viewers engaged, positively and help us build QYOU Media India as a one stop destination for quality and differentiated content.”