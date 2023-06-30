QYOU Media India launches channel with Global Spiritual Leader Sadhguru

Speaking on launch of Sadhguru TV Powered by QYOU Media, Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India said, “Since the launch of QYOU Media India we have been introducing universally appealing channels that are genre-defining. Our partnership with the Isha Foundation for the launch of ‘Sadhguru TV’ on Connected TV is a testament to our commitment for our viewers. The channels thought-provoking programming is sure to take viewers on a transformative journey filled with growth and self-discovery. We are certain that the channel will keep viewers engaged, positively and help us build QYOU Media India as a one stop destination for quality and differentiated content.”