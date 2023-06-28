R for Rabbit collaborates with Jeep India to promote its social campaign on child safety

"Child safety is a matter that cannot be overlooked, especially regarding road safety. We as a brand are committed to offer products for children which are safe to use and therefore, it also becomes our responsibility to educate our audience regarding the road safety of their children. To represent the concern amongst our users, we developed our campaign #ChildSafetyMatters, emphasizing child safety while driving and how kids' car seats play a crucial factor. Boosting the thought behind the campaign, we are happy to get support from one of the leading automobile company Jeep India who bestows its belief in the same initiative. With this association, we hope to reach a wider audience of both parents and car lovers. Further, having an Instagram sensation like Amol Kamble was the cherry on top. With this campaign, we expect to widen our voice with our relevant audience," said Kunal Popat, founder of R for Rabbit.