R for Rabbit collaborates with Jeep India to promote its social campaign on child safety

R for Rabbit, announces its association with Jeep India launching its Social campaign #ChildSafetyMatters to address child safety during road travel.
To amplify the campaign for wider reach, the video features social media sensation and dancing star from Mumbai Police Havaldar Amol Kamble. The video aims at educating parents and guardians about the importance of road safety for children and the necessity of using seat belts or car seat while travelling.
R for Rabbit and Jeep India unveiled the campaign on their YouTube channel and their social media platforms. The 60 second video showcases how new-age parents are abiding by traffic laws and are conscious about road safety for themselves and their kids. Amol Kamble plays the role of a traffic police Havaldar who salutes the parents on behalf Police department with his various dance move gesture and conveys the message, that according to the Indian Motor Vehicle Act 2019, it is necessary to drive safe for yourself and your kids. Click here to watch the video.
"Child safety is a matter that cannot be overlooked, especially regarding road safety. We as a brand are committed to offer products for children which are safe to use and therefore, it also becomes our responsibility to educate our audience regarding the road safety of their children. To represent the concern amongst our users, we developed our campaign #ChildSafetyMatters, emphasizing child safety while driving and how kids' car seats play a crucial factor. Boosting the thought behind the campaign, we are happy to get support from one of the leading automobile company Jeep India who bestows its belief in the same initiative. With this association, we hope to reach a wider audience of both parents and car lovers. Further, having an Instagram sensation like Amol Kamble was the cherry on top. With this campaign, we expect to widen our voice with our relevant audience," said Kunal Popat, founder of R for Rabbit.
Commenting on the association, Aditya Jairaj, deputy managing director, Stellantis India and Head of Jeep India Operations said, “Our association with R for Rabbit is based on a shared commitment to safety, especially the welfare of our youngest passengers. At Jeep, we understand the importance of safety for all occupants in the vehicle and have been the leader in implementing safety standards including ISO fix child safety seats to ensure your family enjoys adventures with safety on every trip.”
Appreciating this initiative, Havaldar Amol Kamble, Mumbai Police said, "I am very proud to be associated with such a powerful social message. What I also like is the positive interaction shown between police and citizens. More such work should be done. Congratulations to team R for Rabbit and Jeep India".
R for Rabbit in support with Jeep India and Havaldar Amol Kamble urge parents, guardians, and all users to prioritize child safety and ensure appropriate safety measures while driving. Hence, the campaign emphasizes that every child deserves a safe journey, and our collective responsibility is to make it possible.