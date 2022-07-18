R K Marble launches its first ever brand campaign featuring Anushka Sharma

The campaign conceptualized by Mullen Lintas celebrates the brand's philosophy.
For the first time ever, R K Marble the 33-year-old global leading brand in the exploration, production, and advancement of technologies for marble has launched a campaign conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi to highlight how the brand has adorned every space with its unmatched quality and service.
R K Marble continues to cater to the customer’s needs by offering the greatest collection of the best marbles with unmatched service experience. Mining natural stones since 1989, the brand has more than 500 natural stone varieties and has created 24 exquisite finishes on a single granite variety. R K Marble has been supplying its elegance and unrivalled quality of marbles to the most luxurious 5-star hotels in the country.
Talking about the campaign, Vikas Patni, managing director of R K Marble said, “Over the past 33 years, we have built a legacy of trust through our transparent practices. We hope this campaign nurtures that trust, helping the end customers experience complete peace of mind while building their dream homes.”
R K Gupta, director of sales and marketing at R K Marble said, “Putting the customer first has been the R K Marble legacy. Solving for a key pain point by providing a trustworthy centre of premium natural stones - with fair & fixed pricing - has been our pleasure. And we hope this campaign becomes a beacon of our values, shining light on transparent practices. “
In its new campaign, R K Marble promotes its transparent business practices and empowers its customers with a fair and fixed-price policy. Through the tagline “Khoobsurat Imaandaari”, Mullen Lintas aims to celebrate the brand's philosophy.
Anushka Sharma, who has managed to carve her own space in Bollywood with her endearing personality and commendable acting, is the face of the campaign.
Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas comments, “In a category that lacks transparency and is highly commoditised, R K Marble is one player that offers fair and fixed price, across the wide variety of marbles, to its consumers. We wanted to break away from the rest and take a definitive positioning that is ownable in the long term.
Keeping honesty and beauty as the two values for the brand, the team built a narrative that springboards from a small incident that happened with Anushka Sharma in the early days of her acting career.”
Television, print, digital, outdoor and the brand's social media assets are just a few of the venues where the integrated campaign is already active.