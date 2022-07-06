R K SWAMY & BBDO separate after 37 years

“We started the relationship when Mr R K Swamy and I shook hands with the then CEO of BBDO Allen Rosenshine, in New York in 1985. We worked for four years together on a simple understanding without a formal contract. BBDO invested in us up to a majority, which we then bought back in 2009. They have held a significant minority since then. At that point BBDO India was created and we took a similar minority stake in it. BBDO is a great company and it has been a fantastic journey. The phrase ‘all good things come to an end’ is so true in this case”, said Shekar Swamy, Group CEO of R K SWAMY HANSA.