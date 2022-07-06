R K SWAMY & BBDO separate after 37 years

The split has come for strategic reasons as the R K SWAMY HANSA group plans to bring its various business entities under one roof.
R K SWAMY and BBDO have decided to separate after 37 years together. The split has come for strategic reasons as the R K SWAMY HANSA group plans to bring its various business entities under one roof. A friendly agreement was reached between the partners as both understood and respected each other's strategic imperatives. Under the agreement, R K SWAMY will buy out BBDO’s stake in R K SWAMY BBDO, and BBDO will buy out R K SWAMY’s stake in BBDO India.
“We started the relationship when Mr R K Swamy and I shook hands with the then CEO of BBDO Allen Rosenshine, in New York in 1985. We worked for four years together on a simple understanding without a formal contract. BBDO invested in us up to a majority, which we then bought back in 2009. They have held a significant minority since then. At that point BBDO India was created and we took a similar minority stake in it. BBDO is a great company and it has been a fantastic journey. The phrase ‘all good things come to an end’ is so true in this case”, said Shekar Swamy, Group CEO of R K SWAMY HANSA.
“R K SWAMY has been a great partner. We extend to them our very best wishes and cheers as they move forward with plans for their Group. I have always admired their conviction in, and commitment to, the future of India and the part they can play in it. I am sure it will be great. We have a strong agency in BBDO India. We remain committed to great work, and this will be the same in India as elsewhere,” said Andrew Robertson, CEO BBDO Worldwide.
“R K SWAMY BBDO is primarily in marketing communications. However our extended activities go beyond Marketing Communications to span Interactive & Digital, Media Planning & Buying, Media & Market Research, CRM, Data Analytics & MarTech, Healthcare Communication & Continuing Medical Education, Events and Outdoor. We are bringing these together under one structure for greater synergy. The future is very exciting as we consolidate,” said Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman of R K SWAMY HANSA.