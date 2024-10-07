Radhikka Madan delivers Blue Heaven's ‘Har Look Mein Surprise’ campaign

Blue Heaven, a home-grown Indian beauty brand launches its latest campaign, Har Look Mein Surprise, featuring Bollywood’s youth icon Radhikka Madan as the face of the brand. The campaign, designed to resonate with today’s confident and expressive youth, celebrates the freedom to explore, experiment, and reinvent beauty in everyday moments.

With Radhikka Madan as the ambassador, Blue Heaven reaffirms its commitment to aspire young women through beauty. The products are available in over 1 lakh retail outlets across India and all e-commerce and q-commerce platforms. Radhikka Madan, known for her versatility and youthful energy, mirrors Blue Heaven’s ethos of continuous reinvention.

Speaking on the collaboration, Radhikka Madan shared, "I'm delighted to partner with an Indian home-grown brand. Blue Heaven has been consistently surprising its consumers over the years and I was equally surprised to see the evolution of the brand I had grown up with. I've definitely found many new vanity favourites and I hope the audiences also get as much joy in creating surprising looks with these makeup products as I did."

Elaborating upon the campaign, Jayanti Choudhary, said, “Her journey from television to becoming a leading Bollywood star reflects our own path of evolution. Much like Radhikka, who continuously surprises her fans by exploring diverse roles and delivering captivating performances, Blue Heaven is committed to innovation. We consistently bring the latest trends and high-quality beauty products across various categories, delighting our consumers with every new creation."



The campaign was conceptualised by WondrLab India to tap into the pulse of today’s youth culture—focusing on personal expression, dynamic self-reinvention, and the sheer joy of experimenting with new looks. Blue Heaven’s Love Duo 2-in-1 Lipstick & Lip Colour, featured in the campaign, offers possibilities for creativity, with 24 vibrant shades that allow users to mix and match and create their own signature looks.

Explaining the creative vision behind the campaign, Amit Akali, chief creative officer and co-founder of Wondrlab India, said, “How does a legacy brand, continue to be relevant and resilient in today’s day and age, the only answer can be reinventing itself in a way that keeps surprising. Hence, our latest work with Blue Heaven celebrates the pleasantly surprising moments in life. The aim was to craft two compelling stories that present Blue Heaven as the makeup brand of choice meant for experimentative young people.”

The Har Look Mein Surprise campaign will be promoted across general entertainment and news channels, as well as digital platforms, leveraging influencer marketing and engaging the youth through interactive on-ground activations throughout the year.

As part of its promotional plans, Blue Heaven is set to become official beauty sponsor of BiggBoss season 18. This major collaboration will amplify Blue Heaven’s growing influence in the Indian beauty space, connecting it with millions of young viewers across the country.