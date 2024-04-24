Radico Khaitan collaborates with Arjun Kapoor for its premium brands

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kapoor's association with the company will span 18 months, where he will represent a range of Radico brands, especially focusing on digital platforms.
Radico Khaitan, an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company, announces its strategic alliance with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor as the brand influencer for its array of premium brands, encompassing Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, Morpheus Brandy and others.
This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Radico's market leadership and consumer engagement. Continuing the legacy of partnering with Bollywood icons, the company is set to launch a series of campaigns and activations in collaboration with Arjun Kapoor. This strategic alliance aims to reinforce the market dominance of Radico brands and ignite effective consumer engagement, marking a pivotal moment for Radico Khaitan as it amplifies brand visibility and connects with consumers through Kapoor's widespread appeal and influence.
In response to this collaboration, Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan, expressed his excitement, highlighting Radico's longstanding history of successful partnerships with Bollywood entities and prominent influencers. He remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Arjun Kapoor into the Radico family, continuing our tradition of collaborating with industry icons. Arjun's magnetic charm and deep audience connection resonate seamlessly with our brand's legacy of delivering excellence and luxury. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation and elevating consumer experiences, cementing our reputation as industry trailblazers.”
Arjun Kapoor's association with the company will span 18 months, where he will represent a range of Radico brands, especially focusing on digital platforms. This strategic collaboration harnesses Arjun's narrative skills and extensive social media presence to engage a wider demographic and bolster brand recognition.
Arjun Kapoor also shared his excitement about joining hands with Radico Khaitan, stating, “I'm delighted to partner with Radico Khaitan Ltd. for their premium portfolio of brands. Radico is known for its commitment to excellence and luxury offerings. This collaboration celebrates craftsmanship, innovation, and the rich legacy of Indian spirits on a global stage. I look forward to engaging with audiences to create memorable experiences reflecting Radico's pioneering spirit and dedication to setting new benchmarks in the industry.”
Radico Khaitan has a history of collaborating with prominent Bollywood figures to endorse its various brands. For instance, in 2004, Katrina Kaif featured in a television campaign for Old Admiral. In 2008, Hrithik Roshan became the brand ambassador for M2 Magic Moments Vodka. In 2018, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kartik Aaryan were appointed as brand ambassadors for the brand Magic Moments. More recently, in 2021, Morpheus Brandy partnered with Nidhhi Agerwal, a renowned South Indian and Bollywood actress, as a brand influencer.