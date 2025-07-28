Radico Khaitan enters luxury vodka market with ‘The Spirit of Kashmyr’

Radico Khaitan, an alcobev company, has launched The Spirit of Kashmyr, a new vodka brand. The rollout starts in Uttar Pradesh and will expand to Goa, Maharashtra, and other key markets. This launch is part of the company’s ongoing focus on premium products. The brand introduces two exquisite variants – Indian Natural Vodka and Indian Saffron Vodka.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan, said, “With the Spirit of Kashmyr, we mark a pivotal milestone in Radico Khaitan’s premiumisation journey. As India’s largest vodka makers, we bring deep category expertise and an unparalleled understanding of the craft. Coupled with our nuanced appreciation of luxury, we are well positioned to build brands that are elevated, authentic, and globally benchmarked. This launch reflects our confidence and commitment to creating world-class brands that celebrate India’s rich heritage while resonating deeply with the evolving tastes of modern consumers. This vodka is created with an aspiration to transform into a leading global brand. It is a step forward that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision to redefine the Indian alcobev landscape through innovation, excellence, and distinction.”

The Spirit of Kashmyr vodka is made using Pampore saffron, Himalayan spring water, and Himalayan grains. The saffron is a traditional ingredient with historical significance. The water is sourced from glacier-fed Himalayan springs, and the grains add a smooth texture. The bottle design features visuals inspired by Kashmir’s landscape, including Himalayan peaks and saffron flowers. It includes a clear cork designed to resemble mountain springs. The product aims to reflect Indian heritage through its ingredients and design.

Bottling the luxurious saffron, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer at Radico Khaitan, stated “The Spirit of Kashmyr is a proud tribute to the soul of Bharat, a land where civilisation was born, where knowledge and beauty have thrived for over 5,000 years. Crafted from the rare saffron of Pampore and the pristine spring waters of the Himalayas, this vodka carries the essence of Kashmir, our crown, our pride, our heritage. With over 60% market share in the vodka segment, we are proud to lead from the front. With this foray into luxury vodka, we are not just expanding our portfolio, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the category. This is our most heartfelt salute to the spirit of a nation that stands tall in its roots and richer in its identity.”

Priced at Rs. 3000 and 2500, respectively, for the saffron and natural variant, in Uttar Pradesh, the product is also available in a 180 ml pack size at Rs. 740 and Rs. 620.The Spirit of Kashmyr will be launched with a nationwide integrated campaign across digital platforms and on-ground activations.