Radico Khaitan onboards Motivator India as media partner

According to Amar Sinha, chief operating officer Radico Khaitan “Our focus is on further strengthening our premium products portfolio through new launches in the coming quarters. With the changing consumer behaviour and alcohol consumption pattern, it is very important to understand consumer’s inclinations towards media consumption. Motivator confidently showcased their integrated media approach putting consumer centricity in prior. We look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership with Motivator. We hope to work on some path breaking campaigns with them which will contribute in strengthening our brand equity in the market”.