Radio ad volume grew 20% in Jan-March '23 over same period in '21: TAM AdEx

LIC, with a 3% ad volume, is the leading advertiser in Jan-Mar '23.
According to TAM AdEx's recent report on radio advertising, ad volumes/stations during January-March 2023 have increased by 20% compared to January-March 2021. However, the ad volumes for January-March 2023 was almost similar as compared to the same period in 2022.
The services sectors retained its position as the top advertised sector in January-March 2023 with 32% of ad volume share followed by banking/finance/investment sectors with a 13% share. As per the report, the top three sectors together accounted for 55% of ad volumes. Durables was the new entrant in the Top 10 list of sectors during the same period.
Among the leading categories in radio advertising, properties/real estates, hospital/clinics & cars retained their 1st, 2nd & 3rd positions during January-March 2023. Out of the Top 10 categories, three categories belonged to banking/finance/investment sector & three belonged to retail sector.
For the same period, Health/accidents general insurance and pan masala were the two new entrants in the top 10 categories list.
The report further states that top 10 advertisers contributed to 18% share of ad volumes on radio. With more than 3000 advertisers and 3900 brands tuning in to radio in January-March 2023, LIC of India was the leading advertiser during the period with 3% share of ad vol. Brands like HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company, Vishnu Packaging, Indian Oil Corporation and Nissan Motor Corporation were the new entrants in the top 10 advertisers list.
In addition to this, out of the Top 10 brands in January-March 2023, five of them belonged to the banking/finance/investment sector.
More than 180 categories registered positive growth in top growing categories. Automotive fuel among categories witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with a growth of 44 times followed by pan masala with a 3.7 times growth during January-March 2023 compared to January-March 2022.
The report adds, Gujarat was the leading state with 21% share of ad volumes on radio followed by Maharashtra with 18%. The top five states accounted for 66% of total ad volume. Jaipur replaced New Delhi as the top city during January- March 2023 with an 8% share of ad volumes. The top 10 cities accounted for 69% of the total ad volume on radio.
Ad commercials with 20-40 seconds were most preferred for advertising on Radio during both 2022 and 2023 for the same period, as per the report.