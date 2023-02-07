Radio ad volume grew by 25% in 2022: TAM AdEx report

Average ad volume increased by 18% in the fourth quarter of the year, as compared to the second quarter.
TAM AdEx recently unveiled a report on radio advertising. Titled ‘Rewinding year 2022 for advertising on radio’, the report reveals that radio ad volume increased by 25% in 2022 as compared to 2021, and 8% as compared to 2018.
Post-COVID, radio advertising witnessed more than 25% growth year-on-year (2022 over 2021) and 29% growth in 2021 over 2020. Average ad volume in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 18%, as compared to the second quarter.
In terms of ad volume share, March and October stood out among all the months of 2022.
Additionally, the services sector had 33% share of radio ad volume, followed by retail (12%).
In terms of growth percentage, the face wash category witnessed the highest growth (1,344 times) among the top 10 categories.
In terms of radio advertising, Gujarat among the states and Jaipur among the cities, topped the charts.
More than 410 categories advertised on radio. Properties/real estates, hospital/clinics, retail outlets - jewellers and cars maintained their positions.
Over 13,000 brands were present on radio. LIC Housing Finance topped the brand list for 2021-22. Two out of the top 10 brands were related to LIC.