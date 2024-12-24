Radio ad volumes grew by 2% in Jan-Sep’24 over Jan-Sep’23: TAM AdEx

TAM AdEx's quarterly report reveals a 2% growth in radio ad volumes per station from Jan-Sep’24 compared to the same period in 2023.

The Services and Auto sectors maintained their top two positions in radio advertising during Jan-Sep’24, with 30% and 10% share of ad volumes, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

The top 10 sectors collectively accounted for 89% of ad volumes in Jan-Sep’24. Additionally, the BFSI sector moved up to the 3rd position with a 9% share of ad volumes, compared to the 5th position it held in Jan-Sep’23.

Properties/Real Estate and Hospitals/Clinics maintained their 1st and 2nd positions in radio advertising during Jan-Sep’24 compared to Jan-Sep’23. Schools and Coaching/Competitive Exam Centres were new entrants in the top 10 list of categories in Jan-Sep’24. The top 10 categories collectively accounted for 51% of the ad volumes in radio advertising during Jan-Sep’24.

During Jan-Sep’24, the top 10 advertisers accounted for 12% of the ad volumes in radio advertising. LIC of India maintained its 1st position compared to Jan-Sep’23. GCMMF, Hyundai Motor India, and Renault India entered the top 10 advertisers list during this period. Additionally, over 5,000 exclusive advertisers were active in Jan-Sep’24, compared to the same period in 2023.

LIC Housing Finance and Vimal Pan Masala moved up to the 1st and 2nd positions respectively in Jan-Sep’24, compared to 3rd and 2nd positions respectively in Jan-Sep’23 on radio. Among the top 10 brands in Jan-Sep’24, three belonged to LIC of India. Additionally, brands like LIC Jeevan Utsav, Maruti Suzuki Arena, Manappuram Loan Against Gold, Acko General Auto Insurance, and Malabar Gold And Diamonds featured in the top 10 list for Jan-Sep’24, but were not part of the top 10 in Jan-Sep’23.

Ad commercials lasting 20-40 seconds were the most preferred for radio advertising during both Jan-Sep’23 and Jan-Sep’24. Combined, the 20-40 seconds and <20 seconds ad sizes accounted for 95% of ad volumes. Evening was the most preferred time-band, followed by morning, with both adding 69% share of ad volumes.