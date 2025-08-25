Rado launches festive campaign with Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif

Rado has launched its latest festive campaign, The Time is Now, focusing on gifting and the significance of the present moment. The campaign, led by brand ambassadors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, positions Rado’s timepieces as markers of permanence and sentiment.

The campaign showcases two of the brand’s key models. Hrithik Roshan features with the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph, described as a balance of sporty and refined design, while Katrina Kaif appears with the Centrix Diamonds, a watch combining ceramic and rose-gold finishes with diamond detailing.

According to the brand, the campaign seeks to remind consumers of the enduring value of watches, highlighting both design and technological innovation.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, commented that the campaign reflects the company’s focus on creating timepieces that become “part of personal stories” and are designed to last across generations.

With The Time is Now, Rado continues its strategy of blending product storytelling with celebrity-led campaigns during the festive season in India.