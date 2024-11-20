As Nadal retires, Nike serves his greatness one last time

After 23 years, 22 Grand Slam titles, five Davis Cups, and two Olympic gold medals, Rafael Nadal’s illustrious tennis career has come to an end. One of the greatest players in the sport's history, Nadal bid farewell after the Netherlands eliminated Spain in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

Advertisment

Celebrating his remarkable journey first was none other than Nike, Nadal’s long-standing partner. Nadal signed with Nike at the age of 13, and the brand honoured his legacy with a minute-long advert titled: Greatness. It Only Takes Everything.

Rendered in black and white, the advert depicts Nadal meticulously preparing a clay court – a nod to his 14 French Open titles, the most in history for a Grand Slam tournament played on clay – interspersed with iconic moments from his career.

A voiceover narrates: "When the dust settles, you'll know you've given more than anyone. Chased down every game, shot, point, and put it all on the line for one more win. Not once, but every second, minute, hour, day of your life."

Nike captioned the video: "No one has given more to their sport. Or left it all on the court every single time. @RafaelNadal, you showed us what it takes to be the greatest. It only takes everything."

“Rafa has been the perfect representative for the brand. He’s embodied our mentality to never give up and is perhaps the most ferocious competitor that’s ever lived. You could always see that tenacity. When he hit a forehand, the ball changed shape, he hit it so hard. And no one was going to outlast him in a five-set match. He was always thrilling to watch, and he was never out of a match,” said Nike co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Phil Knight in a press note.

Full tribute video to Rafa, courtesy of Nike: pic.twitter.com/IPEyAKxkJW — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 19, 2024

Nike has also changed the display picture on its social media accounts to Nadal’s signature bull logo. Additionally, the sportswear brand has installed a tribute near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Earlier this year, in anticipation of Nadal’s return to the court after a year-long injury hiatus, Nike lit up the Brisbane skyline with his bull logo projected onto skyscrapers.

One cannot overlook the storied rivalry and enduring friendship Nadal shared with Roger Federer, arguably one of the greatest players in tennis history. Together, they defined the sport for two generations, representing it with unparalleled intensity and grace. Federer penned a heartfelt and emotional note celebrating Nadal, a tribute that deserves a thorough read rather than a fleeting glance.