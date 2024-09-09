Raft Cosmic EV onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

In his address, Aditya Vikram Birla, chairman, and managing director of Cosmic EV and Cosmic Birla Group expressed his excitement about the partnership and Raft Cosmic EV's commitment to sustainable transportation. He stated, "At Raft Cosmic EV, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you experience electric mobility. Our mission is to create high-performance, eco-friendly vehicles that not only meet but exceed your expectations. We are committed to delivering superior quality and unparalleled performance in every vehicle we produce. Our electric vehicles are designed with the latest technology & innovation to ensure maximum efficiency, reliability, and style. From the sleek design to the powerful motors, every detail is meticulously crafted to provide you with an exceptional driving experience."