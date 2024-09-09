Raft Cosmic EV onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Raft Cosmic EV, an electric vehicle (EV) company announces the appointment of Indian cricketing legend- Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. The partnership was unveiled at an event at Taj Bengal Kolkata today, coinciding with World EV Day.
At the press conference, Raft Cosmic EV unveiled the new facelift version of Warrior (Street Fighter) which comes with a new and improved digital dial, bigger in size and a new generation motor and controller for a lag-free and quick response time during acceleration.
Guests who attended the event included- Aditya Vikram Birla, chairman and MD of Cosmic Birla Group and chairman and Mentor for Raft Motors and Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain and former BCCI president, alongside other notable personalities such as Jitendra Kochar, chief advisor to the board, Vedant Mimani, chief operating officer (COO), Kushal Choudhury, chief product officer (CPO), Rajiv Shishir Nagar, chief marketing officer (CMO), Coomar Sudarsan, chief technology officer (CTO).
In his address, Aditya Vikram Birla, chairman, and managing director of Cosmic EV and Cosmic Birla Group expressed his excitement about the partnership and Raft Cosmic EV's commitment to sustainable transportation. He stated, "At Raft Cosmic EV, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you experience electric mobility. Our mission is to create high-performance, eco-friendly vehicles that not only meet but exceed your expectations. We are committed to delivering superior quality and unparalleled performance in every vehicle we produce. Our electric vehicles are designed with the latest technology & innovation to ensure maximum efficiency, reliability, and style. From the sleek design to the powerful motors, every detail is meticulously crafted to provide you with an exceptional driving experience."
Sourav Ganguly shared his enthusiasm for the brand and its vision of a greener future. Talking about this partnership, he said, "At Raft Cosmic EV, sustainability is at the core of the values. They believe in creating a greener future, and these electric vehicles are a testament to that belief. By choosing Raft Cosmic EV, one is not only opting for cutting-edge technology but also contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable environment." He emphasised on discovering the joy of driving a Raft Cosmic EV and be a part of the movement towards a sustainable future by experiencing the perfect blend of innovation, performance, and style with Raft Cosmic EV."