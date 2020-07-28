Rahul Bose goes 'bananas' at the price of Burger King's Rice Bowls

The fast-food chain uses the actor's 'banana' incident to reintroduce its Rice Bowls.
It was only last year in July when Rahul Bose made national headlines, but it wasn't for a movie or his charity work. It was, instead, for a Tweet of the 'astronomical' sum a luxury hotel had charged him for two bananas.
While the matter was resolved and everyone moved on, Burger King India decided to bring it up on the incident's first anniversary as part of its new campaign.
The QSR chain invited the actor to its Santacruz, Mumbai outlet and had him taste its Rice Bowl. While Bose seemed to enjoy the dish, he was genuinely surprised when its price (Rs 99) was revealed to him. "It's good value," remarked the actor and added that he wouldn't be able to finish to the bowl because of its large quantity.
And then, we see a Burger King outlet worker approach Bose's table and place two bananas on his plate. His reaction was priceless, to say the least, and it helped pull focus on the price of the Rice Bowls too.
Srinivas Adapa, CMO, Burger King India said, "Burger King’s Paneer Rice bowl at Rs 99 is a great value proposition. We know that this ad is old and the joke is old…but so is the price at Rs 99”
Raj Kamble, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations said, “Burger King always looks for ways to hack what's going on in popular culture and when Rahul Bose created a national conversation about fair pricing and value, we saw an opportune moment to step in. It was also our way of associating with a celebrity in a unique and refreshing way, in a world of empty, irrelevant brand endorsements. This is an old ad, but its promise is most relevant today.”