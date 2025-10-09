Rahul Dravid joins Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil as brand ambassador

Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil has announced the appointment of cricketer Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador. Known for his discipline, dependability, and balanced approach to life, Dravid’s persona aligns closely with the brand’s core values of trust, quality, and consistency.

Through this association, Dravid will front campaigns across television, digital, and social media, encouraging Indian households to adopt mindful cooking practices and healthier lifestyles with Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil. The brand’s philosophy, “Eat Healthy and Live Healthy,” mirrors Dravid’s own belief in conscious choices, balance, and diligence — values that have defined both his sporting and personal life.

“I have always believed that discipline and mindful habits are the cornerstones of a fulfilling life. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil brings those values into the kitchen—inspiring people to lead an active and healthy life, without losing out on taste or nourishment. In my own home, ‘Freedom’ has become a trusted part of our meals, encouraging healthier and happier living. What we eat directly shapes how we feel, and I’m proud to partner with a brand that motivates families to eat consciously and enjoy every bite together,” said Rahul Dravid.

P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India said: “We are honoured to welcome Rahul Dravid to the Freedom family. His diligence, balance, and consistency mirror the values we uphold as a brand. We provide oils that are nutritious, light, and flavourful — helping families adopt healthier habits.”

Chetan Pimpalkhute, head of marketing, Gemini Edibles and Fats India said: “Having Rahul Dravid as the face of Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil is truly special. His dedication, balance, and mindful approach to life perfectly reflect our brand’s philosophy of ‘Eat Healthy and Live Healthy.’”