Rahul Dravid stars in Shriram Finance's new campaign

Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram Group, has launched a new brand campaign titled ‘#TogetherWeSoar’. This campaign aims to celebrate this spirit and depict partnership as a means to soar ahead, with a slice from Rahul Dravid’s own life.

Adding to the campaign’s impact, actor Naseeruddin Shah lends his voice to the Hindi version of the ad film, titled ‘Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge.’ The campaign also features lyrics penned by K.S. Chandrabose for the Telugu version and lyricist Madhan Karky for the Tamil version.

The '#TogetherWeSoar' campaign by Shriram Finance will be promoted through print, digital, television, social media, outdoor platforms, and select theatres across India. The campaign will also feature during the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) broadcasts.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, executive director of marketing at Shriram Finance, shared insights about the campaign: “‘Together, We Soar’ symbolises our promise to stand by every Indian, supporting their aspirations—whether it’s fixed deposits, financing vehicles, nurturing small businesses, or providing quick access to funds via Gold or personal loans, etc. Our creative approach, tailored in seven languages, allows us to connect deeply with diverse audiences across the nation.”