Rahul Dravid's MAK Lubricants campaign blends everyday relatability with dependability

S. Abbas Akhtar, chief general manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights: "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."