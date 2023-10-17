Rahul Dravid's MAK Lubricants campaign blends everyday relatability with dependability

Unlike most commercials, these sharp-edited, fun films feel more like mini-movies, showcasing everyday situations we all can relate to.
In the world of celebrity endorsements, the latest MAK Lubricants TVCs featuring Rahul Dravid are sharp-edited, fun films feel more like mini-movies, showcasing everyday situations we can all relate to.
The first TVC, aimed at car owners, captures the essence of commonplace household discussions escalating into serious debates over trivial matters. Dravid, with his ever-reliable persona, swoops in to inject levity, underscoring the importance of making wise choices, whether it's about engine oil or selecting the right school for your child.
Similarly, the second TVC, catering to bike and scooter owners, derives humour from the complex decisions surrounding love and life. Dravid's intervention serves as a reminder that decisions, whether related to engine oil or relationships, should be approached with careful consideration.
Lastly, targeting truck owners, the advertisement humorously illustrates the ripple effect of a breakdown, humorously linking it to the closure of a beloved dhaba. Dravid's sagacious advice underscores the significance of dependability, both in the choice of engine oil and in discovering the best chicken joint in town.
These commercials stand out for their clever wit, light-hearted humor, and the unexpected comedic talent displayed by Rahul Dravid. What makes them even more special is the diverse range of characters portrayed, from the earnest husband to the puzzled scooter owner and the friendly Sardarji. This varied depiction adds authenticity and relatability to the storytelling, making it more engaging and enjoyable for the audience.
P. Sudhahar, executive director (Lubes), articulates this sentiment with precision: "These TVCs exemplify our unwavering dedication to dependability. They embody our core values of reliability and quality, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional products that our customers can rely on."
S. Abbas Akhtar, chief general manager (Public Relations & Brand), who played a pivotal role in conceiving, scripting, and positioning these films, shares his insights: "By interweaving relatable, real-life situations with the significance of choosing the right engine oil, we've crafted narratives that resonate deeply with our audience. Through this creative approach, we aim not only to entertain but also to educate our customers about the importance of making informed decisions regarding their choice of engine oils."
Overall, these MAK Lubricants TVCs, featuring Rahul Dravid, not only market a product but offer an engaging narrative that brings a smile to your face and cultivate a deeper understanding of the significance of dependability when selecting engine oils for your vehicle.