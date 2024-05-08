Rahul Mathew, Avinash Pandey, Malvika Mehra, Sudha Natarajan and Tista Sen appointed as jury chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer of DDB Mudra Group has been appointed jury chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Brand Activation and Promotion category. Under Rahul’s leadership, the DDB Mudra Group became the first Indian agency to be crowned APAC agency of the year at Spikes Asia. The work from the agency has won 4 Grand Prix at Spikes Asia in the last 3 years. Rahul has had the privilege to judge in numerous shows across the world, he was also the jury president for Press & Outdoor at D&AD ‘22.