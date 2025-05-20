RAIDS creates 100% AI TVC for Tata Gluco+

RAIDS (Rediffusion AI Design Studios) announced that they have created Tata Consumer Products’ first-ever thematic film for Tata Gluco+, created entirely using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. The ‘Piyo Goodness, Karo Greatness’ campaign has just gone live in the media, including on the IPL.

Conceptualised by ad agency VML, the film was fully produced using AI by RAIDS. It is the first AI film made for an Indian brand by an Indian AI studio.

Says Carol Goyal, executive director, RAIDS, “This 100% AI-crafted narrative for Tata Gluco+ is both visually engaging and deeply meaningful. It is extremely heartening for us to have had Tata Consumer Products and their ad agency VML believe in us and trust AI to deliver a powerful message without traditional shoots and conventional film making techniques.”

Commenting on the approach, Partha Biswas, president and head – RTD business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “This AI-powered thematic film marks a strategic leap in how we communicate our brand values and connect with consumers today. The advanced AI technology has allowed us to create a visually stunning narrative that perfectly captures the essence of Tata Gluco+ how glucose energy can be channelled for positive impact. Our product offers an immediate energy boost without caffeine, making it the ideal companion for today’s youth who want to make a difference in their world.”

Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson, said, “The energy drink market now evolves beyond functional benefits toward purpose-driven consumption. This campaign beautifully illustrates how Tata Gluco+ isn’t just about personal energy boosts, but about harnessing that power for positive community impact. Today’s conscious consumers seek purpose in their choices and demand brands that align with their values of community, responsibility, and positive action. This narrative delivers exactly that message with power and authenticity.”

The film was created entirely using generative AI tools, with no live-action footage. All visuals, including environments and character movements, were AI-generated. The production used multiple commercially available AI platforms, each chosen for specific tasks such as scene composition, character rendering, visual transitions, and motion effects.

Maninder Singh, head of creative, RAIDS, said, “Every visual frame, the environment, and motion sequence was born through artificial intelligence, allowing us to reimagine what is possible in film production. Each tool that was used was selected for its strengths – scene creation, motion generation, texture refinement, or cinematic transitions.”

“This film isn’t just a campaign asset - it’s a statement on where storytelling is headed. AI gave us speed, scale, and style, but most importantly, it gave us freedom. Creative freedom without logistical compromise, and visual ambition without production limits. The result is not just a film, but a glimpse into the future of content production: fast, scalable, creatively limitless, and carbon-light,” adds Carol Goyal.