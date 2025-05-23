Rainwear brand Zeel's latest campaign focuses on functionality and style

As the rains begin to pour across the country, Zeel Climate Clothing, a leading rainwear brand, is making a splash this time, in the world of fashion & digital storytelling. Their newest digital campaign gives the typical rain-soaked city chase an unexpected twist. What starts as a tense pursuit ends in an unexpected compliment not for the couple, but for their rainwear.

Set in the heart of the city, the film follows a young protagonist in Zeel’s latest rainwear, weaving through monsoon chaos with ease. From dodging traffic to gliding past puddles, it delivers a clear message: rainwear can be functional and unapologetically stylish.

The campaign is the latest step in Zeel’s brand journey, moving from functional messaging like Sadaa Sukhe Raho and Designed for Motion to the emotionally driven and action-oriented Be Rain Ready platform. It signals a shift from purely utility-based communication to style-led storytelling.

“We’re not just protecting people from the rain — we’re giving them the confidence to stand out in it,” says Rohit Trivedi, director, Zeel Climate Clothing.

“BE RAIN READY is more than just a seasonal prompt — it’s a fresh mindset. It’s about helping consumers embrace the monsoon with colour, style, and boldness.” Added Bhavika Madhyani, brand manager, Zeel Climate Clothing.

Conceptualised by AlphaX, a creative agency based in Mumbai, the campaign is crafted for digital-first viewing featuring high-energy storytelling, bold visuals, and short-format versions optimised for Instagram, YouTube, and other social platforms.

Dorothy Rebello, co-founder, AlphaX added, “The idea was to merge everyday scenarios with unexpected twists, highlighting Zeel as the hero. The juxtaposition of a tense chase ending in a fashion compliment underscores the brand’s message.”