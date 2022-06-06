Rajkumar Rao finds his own squad in new digital campaign for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI)

In the campaign video, Rajkumar Rao and three of his friends - Naman Mathur, Raj Varma and Aditya Sawant, more popularly known as Mortal, Snax and Dynamo respectively in the Esports and gaming community, are seen spending time together. While the three friends are engrossed in a game of BGMI, Rajkumar Rao seems to be unfamiliar with the game, and tends to be baffled by his friends’ ‘game talk’. As days go by, his friends keep bringing up words particular to the game such as ‘Squad,’ ‘Circle,’ ‘Scope’ and ‘Loot’ during their interactions, prompting an increasingly curious Rajkumar Rao - to ask to be let in on their ‘secret.’