Rajkumar Rao finds his own squad in new digital campaign for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI)

The video also features popular gamers Mortal, Snax, and Dynamo.
KRAFTON, Inc., the South Korean video game developer, today unveiled its latest digital campaign for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) featuring Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao. The campaign follows the journey of Rajkumar Rao as he discovers BGMI’s fun gameplay for the first time and forms a squad with his group of friends.
In the campaign video, Rajkumar Rao and three of his friends - Naman Mathur, Raj Varma and Aditya Sawant, more popularly known as Mortal, Snax and Dynamo respectively in the Esports and gaming community, are seen spending time together. While the three friends are engrossed in a game of BGMI, Rajkumar Rao seems to be unfamiliar with the game, and tends to be baffled by his friends’ ‘game talk’. As days go by, his friends keep bringing up words particular to the game such as ‘Squad,’ ‘Circle,’ ‘Scope’ and ‘Loot’ during their interactions, prompting an increasingly curious Rajkumar Rao - to ask to be let in on their ‘secret.’
The friends then introduce BGMI to Rao and explain how the game requires skills such as strategy, planning and teamwork and invite him to be part of their team. Intrigued by this, Rajkumar Rao goes on to download the game and discovers the joy of playing BGMI and joins his friends to make their own squad.
The campaign invites new players to the game and encourages them to gather their squads and experience the thrill of teamwork and winning the chicken dinner.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Minu Lee, head of BATTLERGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA said, “Our community is deeply important to us, and our efforts have always been to create an enjoyable, and diverse gaming experience for players in India. Through this campaign we wanted to invite new players to the game and showcase how everyone can find their squads within BGMI. With our 2022 BGMI tournaments underway, this campaign encourages players to embrace their inner gamers, and gear up for an exciting year ahead.”