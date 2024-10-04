Rajkumar Rao showcases hassle free car buying and selling with True Value

Maruti Suzuki True Value, a pre-owned car brand, launched five new brand films under the #SirfTrueValuePe campaign. The latest films aim to reinforce True Value as a reliable platform for buying and selling pre-owned cars, focusing on its customer-centric approach.

Featuring Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador, the campaign includes two films promoting True Value's Direct-Buy feature by emphasising the hassle-free experience of selling a car through True Value. Key advantages such as timely payment and easy RC transfer are at the forefront in these films. The remaining three films underscore the comprehensive services customers get when buying a pre-owned car from True Value. These include a 376 quality checks, 3 free services, verified car history, and up to a 1-year warranty. These features are designed to provide peace of mind with assurance of quality, whether selling or purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from True Value.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVCs, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The #SirfTrueValuePe campaign represents a significant evolution in how Maruti Suzuki True Value serves its customers, not just as a platform to buy pre-owned cars, but as the preferred destination for selling them as well. True Value has achieved an impressive 13.1% increase in pre-owned vehicle sales and a 16.4% growth in direct-buying volumes since April 2024, reflecting our strong market presence with over 55 lakh customers. The new brand films not only build on the trust we've cultivated over the years but also showcase our dedication to delivering an exceptional and transparent experience in buying and selling pre-owned cars. With a strong footprint across 591 outlets, we ensure that customers receive best value when selling and a complete peace of mind when purchasing a car through True Value.”

'Gaadi Bikti Hai #SirfTrueValuePe' commercials, Rajkummar Rao advises customers on the ease of selling their cars at True Value, showcasing benefits like timely payments and RC transfer. In the 'Gaadi Milti Hai #SirfTrueValuePe' films, he highlights True Value’s unparalleled buying experience, including 376 quality checks, free services, and a 1-year warranty for pre-owned cars.

The 360-degree campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including television, OTT channels, digital media, and social platforms to reach a wide and diverse audience.