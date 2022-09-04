Rajkumar Rao stars in new Disney+ Hotstar ad

The short ad-film features actor Rao and shows why one must watch Thor: Love & Thunder.
The new ad of the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar shows the reasons for watching Thor: Love & Thunder. The short ad-film features actor Rajkumar Rao playing a typical Mumbaikar chapri. He resembles actor Aamir Khan's charater from the movie Rangeela.
Rao, in the ad can be seen selling tickets in black. He harks "Ek mein teen" (Three in one) outside a theatre; it is Metro Cinema near Marine Lines station in Mumbai. However, the ek mein teen is not for a movie but for Thor Love & Thunder's three main protagonists i.e. Thor, Jane, and the villain Gorr.
The ad shows the actor promoting a movie which is going to release on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT app outside a real movie theatre and acting like he is selling tickets in black.