Rajkummar Rao champions Kotak Life’s new campaign to protect family legacies

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company has launched its latest campaign, Viraasat Ban Ke Hi Rahegi. This campaign aims to reframe the perception of term insurance by positioning it as a vital tool for securing one’s legacy (Viraasat).

Drawing from culture, India and Indian families are in an overdrive mode to build assets to leave behind a legacy for the stability and security of their families. People are relentlessly working to save and build assets - whether it’s setting aside money, purchasing gold or buying a home. However, an essential aspect of this legacy creation is often overlooked; the need to protect the legacy building efforts against unforeseen circumstances.

Ashish Nair, CMO and head- Customer Value Management and Health Tech, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance said, “The Campaign ‘Viraasat Ban Ke Hi Rahegi' speaks to the deep-rooted desire of every Indian to build a legacy for the security and comfort of their loved ones. However, life's uncertainties can create gaps in these plans. With this campaign, we aim to redefine how term insurance is perceived—not just as a financial product, but as a powerful enabler that complements the efforts of legacy building by ensuring its continuity. It is in sync with our brand promise 'Hum Hain… Hamesha,' reflecting our commitment to standing by our customers at every step of their journey.”

The film showcases the protagonist’s dedication to saving and building assets for his family. However, in his journey, he overlooks a crucial question: What will happen to the process of building this Viraasat if an unforeseen event occurs? The film is brought to life by Rajkummar Rao, the brand ambassador of Kotak Life, who introduces Kotak Life’s Term Insurance Plans as a sensible and affordable solution that ensures the continuity of building one’s Viraasat.

Heval Patel, COO at The Womb said, “Traditional term insurance messaging has centered around uncertainty. In this sea of sameness, we saw an opportunity to change the conversation by focusing on what truly drives consumers—their desire to build a Viraasat. By reframing term insurance as a tool to protect this process of Virasaat building, we’ve given the category a fresh and compelling perspective.”

The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms ensuring maximum reach and engagement.