Rajkummar Rao, Jiiva star in Rapido's latest IPL campaign

Over 65 per cent of its business comes from top eight cities, mostly metros, followed by state capitals (25-30 per cent), and Tier-II and III towns (10 per cent). Though they are not very well off, they tend to have a high affinity towards watching cricket - that's why the brand advertises a lot on cricketing properties. It advertised during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the India-Sri Lanka series in 2021.