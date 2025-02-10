Rajkummar Rao & Patralekha advocate household equality in new Vim ad

Vim, a dishwashing brand, has launched the ‘Equal Vows’ campaign, featuring Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul Rao. The campaign promotes equal sharing of household chores by highlighting the cultural significance of wedding vows. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha encourage couples in India to break traditional gender roles and share responsibilities like dishwashing.

The ad features a young couple, Isha and Nimit, hosting Rajkummar and Patralekha for dinner. After the meal, Nimit washes the dishes, but Isha’s mother questions him, suggesting chores are a woman's duty. This leads to a discussion on marriage vows and partnership. The film ends with Isha and Nimit committing to share household responsibilities equally.

Speaking on the launch Ashwini Rao, head, home and hygiene, HUL said, “In many households, especially after marriage, the responsibility for managing household chores often falls disproportionately on women. Through our ‘Equal Vows’ campaign, we want to challenge the deeply ingrained thought process and inspire a shift toward true equality in relationships. We believe that responsibilities, like dishwashing, isn’t just about dividing tasks – it’s about recognizing each other as equals in every aspect of life. By partnering with Rajkummar and Patralekha, we bring this important message to life, urging couples to embrace equality and make a commitment to own chores equally in their homes.”

Anaheeta Goenka, COO, MullenLowe Lintas, said, “We wanted to present a powerful cultural insight to challenge the myths and expectations many families face, even in the most progressive households. By highlighting how small actions - like being aware of what needs to be done for the household to operate smoothly and being equally responsible for it - can symbolize a deeper commitment to equality and mutual respect in relationships, we hope to inspire positive change. Through Rajkummar and Patralekha’s natural chemistry and their personal experience, we’ve created a campaign that speaks to couples across India as a reflection of reality with the aim to redefine modern partnerships.”

Rajkummar and Patralekha said, “This campaign strikes a chord with us personally as a couple and we are excited to bring this message to audiences with Vim. In our own relationship, we’ve found a natural balance - Patralekha enjoys cooking, and I (Rajkummar) support her by helping with the dishes. It’s a small, but important part of our day-to-day routine, and we believe it’s essential that these values of mutual support and shared responsibilities are reflected in every aspect of life, including household chores. We encourage people to come forward and take the pledge for an equal partnership by vowing to also share work at home equally.”

Additionally, consumers can take the #EqualVow pledge on Vim India's social platforms. The brand has partnered with Bharat Matrimony to engage with soon-to-be-wed couples through the app. The campaign promotes inclusivity and shared household responsibilities.

As part of this, celebrities like Tanvi & Rohan, Varun Grover and others, will also join the movement, sharing their personal commitments to equal partnerships and inspiring their followers to take the pledge.

