Rajnigandha Pearls releases its popular ‘Achchai’ ad after year-long gap

The film opens with Sharma shivering and walking down the stairs of a residential building on a cold winter night. When the drowsy and shivering guard stands up to greet her, she asks him if it is cold. The guard nods sheepishly. Soon, we see a food delivery boy giving him tea with goodies, without a mention of the benefactor. The film ends with Sharma recalling her grandmother’s definition of real goodness, ‘Achchai ek haath se karo to doosre haath ko pata bhi na chale’. It shows how a small act, even done anonymously, can bring a smile to somebody's face.