Rajnigandha turns the spotlight on its blending process in new TVC

Rajnigandha has released a new ingredient-focused television commercial that centres on the process behind the creation of its mouth freshener. The film shifts attention to ingredient selection, evaluation and blending, positioning the product’s taste as the outcome of a structured, manual craft process.

Titled ‘Yun Hi Nahin Main Rajnigandha Ban Jaata Hun’, the film is directed by French filmmaker Bruno Aveillan and adopts a cinematic visual style. It traces the journey of ingredients from sourcing to final blending, with a specific focus on the role of the master blender and the precision involved in achieving consistency.

The campaign has been conceptualised by McCann Advertising and is structured as a narrative on craftsmanship rather than product usage. The film uses visuals and sound to underline the steps involved in blending, rather than relying on overt brand cues.

Commenting on the campaign, Sushaant, Sr. general manager, Marketing, Mouth Freshener, DS Group, said: “With this new ingredient TVC, Rajnigandha reaffirms its commitment to authenticity, excellence and quality reminding consumers that the legacy of premium great taste is never accidental, but the result of years of experience and uncompromising standards. This new TVC campaign stands as a proud reflection of the DS Group’s legacy and the artistry that defines Rajnigandha.”

The TVC will be aired on television and distributed across digital platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and OTT services.