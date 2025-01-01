Rajpal Yadav parodies teleshopping in Zomato’s new year ad

Zomato is kicking off the New Year with humour and nostalgia in its latest campaign featuring Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav. In a special New Year’s ad, Yadav dons the roles of two characters, “Raj” and “Pal,” in a quirky teleshopping-inspired format. The campaign combines comedic flair with Zomato’s signature messaging, promising a good start to 2025.

Set against a bright, infomercial-like backdrop, Yadav’s characters deliver a hilarious take on food delivery, dining trends, and the joys of ordering from Zomato. With exaggerated product demonstrations and laugh-out-loud testimonials, the ad also shows popular memes from 2024 and key moments, such as India’s triumphant journey in the Cricket World Cup, adding a touch of relatability and nostalgia.

One of the ad’s standout moments is Rajpal’s enthusiastic breakdown of Zomato’s features, which he claims will “make 2025 a delicious and delightful year.” From seamless party planning to ensuring food bills don’t spoil the fun, Yadav’s portrayal highlights the platform’s commitment to enhancing the dining and delivery experience.

The humour is interwoven with optimistic messaging about the new year. Yadav, in character, declares that “NY2025 will bring new hopes,” promising that Zomato will help customers celebrate without breaking the bank.

The campaign also teases a special Zomato-planned New Year party offer, ensuring everyone can kick off the year on a high note without financial regrets.