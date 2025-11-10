Rakesh Masala unveils new campaign starring Hrithik Roshan

Rakesh Masala has named Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador, bringing together the actor’s mass appeal with the brand’s five-decade heritage in Indian kitchens. Founded in 1975 by S.P. Chaudhary, the company has grown from two products to a portfolio of over 80 across spices, flours, snacks, and oils.

The collaboration coincides with Rakesh Masala’s 50th anniversary, marking its journey from a regional favorite to a nationally recognised brand. The company, among the first in North India to introduce cryogenic technology for spice grinding, now runs ten advanced manufacturing units with a daily output of 125 metric tonnes.

Speaking on the association, Hrithik Roshan said: “Spices are the soul of Indian cooking, and Rakesh Masala has been a pioneer of the magic ingredients for generations. I’m proud to represent a brand that celebrates our culinary heritage with such integrity and innovation.”

Ajhay Kumar, director, Rakesh Masala, said: “Hrithik embodies a rare blend of warmth and credibility that beautifully reflects our brand’s journey. His association amplifies what our products stand for — ‘Swad jo reh jaye yaad.’ With our advanced cryogenic technology ensuring purity and freshness, we’re proud to take Rakesh Masala into the next generation of Indian kitchens.”

Manjjay Chaudhary, director, Rakesh Masala, said: “We wanted to add humor to our scripts to showcase the lighter side of food. We believe it’s meant to be enjoyed and bring smiles to everyone’s faces.”

Vivek Pathak, CEO, Rakesh Masala, said: “This collaboration marks a proud milestone for us. As we celebrate 50 glorious years of Rakesh Masala, we are delighted to join hands with Hrithik to carry our legacy forward.”

The partnership launched with a new TV commercial featuring Hrithik Roshan, showcasing the brand’s mix of nostalgia and everyday authenticity. The campaign runs across television, digital, and retail platforms.