Raksha Pipes appoints Malaika Arora as its first brand ambassador

Malaika will actively engage in a spectrum of promotional activities for the brand, spanning digital and print campaigns, events and social media initiatives.
Raksha Pipes, a flagship brand of The Shand Group of Industries has announced the appointment of bollywood actress, model, dancer, VJ, TV presenter and fitness icon Malaika Arora as its first-ever brand ambassador.
In the campaign video, Malaika takes viewers inside a home, emphasising the effort and dedication invested in constructing a house. Despite meticulous efforts and expensive interior designer services, the narrative turns as she highlights a common oversight– using substandard pipes for plumbing. This choice leads to widespread seepage issues throughout the house, undermining the hard work put into its creation.
Addressing this concern, Malaika advocates for an informed approach, urging viewers to seek expert advice rather than solely relying on advertisements. Emphasising the pivotal role of quality piping solutions, she underscores the key features of Raksha Pipes– no breakage, no leakage and longevity, encapsulated in the company’s tagline, ‘Raksha- Jeevan Bhar Ki Suraksha’.
Sanjay Shand, managing director, Raksha Pipes, expressed, “Our brand seamlessly aligns with Malaika’s persona and resonates with our core philosophy. We wholeheartedly welcome Malaika Arora as our first brand ambassador. This collaboration not only recognizes the profound impact of choosing the right piping solutions for one’s home but also serves as an uplifting call for individuals to opt for nothing short of the best for their residences.”
Malaika added, “I am thrilled to get associated with Raksha Pipes. With five decades of Industry expertise, Raksha Pipes has never ever compromise on quality and services, keeping the customer-centric approach intact, and I am sure Raksha Pipes will continue to serve its customers with the same values and excitement.”