The actor is seen promoting the brand's new 'Essence of Himalayas' range.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh is the new brand ambassador of Lux.
In the past Lux has been associated with top bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.
Taking to her social media, the Rakul shared this news with her fans.
The post said, "It's finally here! I'm ecstatic to present LUX's all-new exfoliating range, Essence of Himalayas. It is enhanced with 100% Natural Himalayan Oil, and comes in the mesmerising fragrances of Rose and Lavender...."