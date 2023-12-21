Ram Charan and Sobhita Dhulipala unveils Vivaham, Manyavar's Southern symphony

Vedant Fashion introduces Veshti and Panchakacham to its wedding collection, upholding its entry into South India.
Manyavar, a men’s wedding and occasion wear, has announced its meaningful entry into the vibrant tapestry of South India with the introduction of Vivaham Collection - Panchakacham and Veshti, an addition to its distinguished collection.
To commemorate the launch, Manyavar has unveiled a campaign film under the banner of #TaiyaarHokarAiye, tailored exclusively for the discerning South Indian audience. It showcases the grace and elegance of brand ambassador Ram Charan, dressed in the Panchakacham for his wedding ceremony and the versatile actor Sobhita Dhulipala that takes centre stage as they portray a joyous couple.
The film is conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations. It playfully depicts a delightful exchange between the Manyavar couple, poised to embark the new journey. The groom arrives fashionably late to his own wedding, prompting the understandably upset bride to inquire about his readiness for this momentous occasion. He convinces her by answering all the questions with his heart.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Ram Charan shared, "I have profound admiration for Manyavar and coming together for their campaigns I thoroughly relish. It holds great personal significance for me. This is a tribute to our cherished traditions, the artistry behind it and the everlasting charm of South Indian attire."
Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer, Vedant Fashions, expressed his excitement saying, "Introducing the Panchakacham & Veshti into Manyavar's esteemed collection signifies our strategic expansion into the vibrant South Indian market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to authentically embrace the cultural richness of South India."
Shreyansh Baid, founder and director, Shreyansh Innovations, added, “For years together now, the brand has built the significance of being wedding-ready, through unique stories around Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye. With the brand's second collaboration with Ramcharan, we have taken forward the proposition of Taiyaari from beyond just one's physical attire, to being ready emotionally and mentally too."
The launch marks Manyavar's entry into the cultural fabric of South India, promising a harmonious symphony of tradition, style and craftsmanship.