Ram Charan begins his ride with Hero Motocorp

Commenting on the partnership, Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The association with the celebrated Indian actor, Ram Charan marks yet another significant milestone in the journey of one of India’s most popular two-wheeler brands, Glamour. With Ram Charan, we have gained a partner who shares the same X-factor as the new Glamour XTEC, and is equally youthful, performance-oriented, and vibrant. As the motorcycle continues to set new benchmarks in the 125cc segment this festive season, we are looking at building a deeper connection with our customers through our upcoming television campaign featuring Ram.”