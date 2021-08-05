Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani collaborate to launch EQUINOX VIRTUAL

Ram Madhvani has forged a successful path for himself in the world of advertising and feature films. After his national award winning film NEERJA, he continued to gather praises with his other projects including a web series called AARYA with season 2 now in production and a Hindi feature film DHAMAKA under the RMF Banner. Going ahead to expand his creative horizon, Ram is now venturing into the world of gaming with EQUINOX VIRTUAL.