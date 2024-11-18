Ramoji Group launches 'Sabala' millet brand

The Ramoji Group has ventured into the millet food business with the launch of 'Sabala Millets- Bharat Ka Super Food'. 45 millet-based products and variants have been launched from khichdi of various states to millet-based cookies, health bars, munchies and noodles, enriching the food category in India, in the first phase, the company said.

Sabala Millets focuses on supporting local farmers and promoting eco-friendly agricultural practices. The brand offers preservative-free, nutrient-rich products. The Millets' product range, with prices starting at Rs 75, is available for purchase on its official e-commerce site.

“We are honoured to launch this millet range on the birth anniversary of our founder, Ramoji Rao, as we pay tribute to his visionary dream for a healthier Bharat, it is bridging the gap between traditional Indian grains and modern recipes through innovation, characterises our steadfast resolve to blend balanced nutrition with great flavour. Sabala millets is dedicated to supporting local millet farmers and promoting eco-friendly agriculture practices” said Sahari Cherukuri, director of Sabala Millets.