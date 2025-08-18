Rana Daggubati features in JioStar’s Pro Kabaddi campaign for Telugu Titans

JioStar has unveiled the first film from its high-voltage campaign for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League, titled Ghus Kar Maarenge, featuring actor Rana Daggubati. The film is one of several adaptations under the overarching campaign theme and comes ahead of the league’s official commencement on August 29, 2025, live and exclusive on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.



Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the film shows a standoff at the gates of a house where a group threatens Rana Daggubati. He signals for traditional elements like carpets and drums, which distract the group. Daggubati then steps forward as they back away, reflecting the aggression seen in kabaddi. The film ends with his line: "Ghuss ke marne ki baatein toh sab karte hai, but hum Telugu Titans wale karke dikhaate hai" (Everyone talks about going on the offensive, but we Telugu Titans do it).





“With the new season bringing innovations in the format and a clear focus on intensity, we wanted a campaign that reflects it. Rana Daggubati was a natural fit to demonstrate this thought — his screen presence, composure, and ability to command a scene align perfectly with the spirit of PKL Season 12," said a JioStar spokesperson. "Ghus Kar Maarenge is about taking the initiative, stepping in with confidence, and seizing the moment for a win, and Rana brought that to life effortlessly.”



Speaking on being a part of this campaign, Rana Daggubati said, “Kabaddi is not just a sport, it’s a battle of will, power, and fearless spirit. The Pro Kabaddi League has redefined how we look at home-grown sports in India. There’s something electrifying about the raw aggression and courage that unfolds on the mat every single match. I’m proud to be associated with a league that celebrates true warriors and brings the thrill of India’s toughest sport to life.”

PKL Season 12 starts on August 29 with Telugu Titans playing Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match.